NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NRG Energy by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 2,424,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,977,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 95,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,143,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,964,000 after acquiring an additional 636,119 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

