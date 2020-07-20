Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.71

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 3061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $44,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

