Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.80

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.80 and last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 191353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

