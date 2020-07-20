Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $1,003,454.88 in Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,442,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $103.91 on Monday. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

