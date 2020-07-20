Northland Securities Boosts Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $340.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $250.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREE. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lendingtree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $324.82 on Friday. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $426.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lendingtree will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at $22,478,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at $16,227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 6,683.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

