Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.65

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 1660878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -14.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 377,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$665,507.16. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dunn Robertson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$170,160.00. Insiders sold 1,004,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,972 in the last ninety days.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

