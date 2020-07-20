Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.10

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 464861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
