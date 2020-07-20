Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.10

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 464861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,130,512 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 335,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

