Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NAK. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NAK stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

