Noble Energy (NBL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Noble Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/29/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00.

6/3/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,257. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after purchasing an additional 514,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after purchasing an additional 407,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

