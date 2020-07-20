NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $7.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $11.09 on Friday. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

