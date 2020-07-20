Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NICK opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 5.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,029,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

