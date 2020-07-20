Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.24

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.24 and last traded at $203.17, with a volume of 1033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nice by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nice by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nice by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Nice by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

