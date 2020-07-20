Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 189,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

