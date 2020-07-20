Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Newmont Goldcorp posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 944,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 352,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

