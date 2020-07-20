NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $830.20 million, a P/E ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,336.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $298,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NetGear by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NetGear during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NetGear by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetGear during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.