Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $534.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $534.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $478.74.

Netflix stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

