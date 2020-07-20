Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average is $396.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

