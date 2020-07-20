NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.62

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 7583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

