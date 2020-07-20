Neogen (NEOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.75. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $80.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.