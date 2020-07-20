Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $70,766.68 and $3,529.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.05002754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.