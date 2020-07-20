National Securities Boosts Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $6.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price hoisted by National Securities from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $3.67 on Friday. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 449.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

