National Grid (LON:NG) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 940 ($11.57) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 910 ($11.20).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($12.43) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.80) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.44) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,009.58 ($12.42).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at GBX 891.60 ($10.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 926.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 946.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.99%.

In other news, insider Andrew Agg acquired 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($171,234.48). Insiders purchased 15,837 shares of company stock worth $13,953,989 over the last three months.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.