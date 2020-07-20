National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

