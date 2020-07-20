National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $797.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Bank has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.