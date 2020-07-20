Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Movado Group worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Movado Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 188,607 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 271,388 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Movado Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

