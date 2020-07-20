Morgan Stanley’s (MS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 185.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,643,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

