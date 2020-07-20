Morgan Stanley Trims AES (NYSE:AES) Target Price to $18.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
AES has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised AES from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Shares of AES stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 444,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
