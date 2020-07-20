Morgan Stanley Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $12.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. PG&E has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

