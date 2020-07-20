Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $246.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.46.

Shares of NEE opened at $275.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day moving average of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock worth $23,382,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

