Morgan Stanley Raises American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $100.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEP. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 149.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.