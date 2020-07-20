Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.