Morgan Stanley Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $28.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.26 million, a P/E ratio of -250.91 and a beta of 1.61.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.0% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 275,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 222,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

