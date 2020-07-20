Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $116.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 117,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

