Morgan Stanley Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $5.10

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $5.10 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.68.

SPWR stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 82.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

