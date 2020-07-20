Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $143.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.94.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

