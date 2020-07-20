Morgan Stanley Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $470.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.74.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $433.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock worth $9,855,951 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,631,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $201,505,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

