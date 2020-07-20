Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a f rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.