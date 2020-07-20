Morgan Stanley Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $80.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

