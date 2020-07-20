Morgan Stanley Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $106.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.23.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

