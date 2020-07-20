Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Tops $11.68 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003898 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $77,257.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.04990018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031670 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

