Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $215.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $215.00 price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.92. 729,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,655,812. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,565.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

