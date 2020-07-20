Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.90 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $761,501.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,594,884 coins and its circulating supply is 78,594,779 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

