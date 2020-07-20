MetaMorph (METM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,177.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market cap of $40,575.56 and approximately $29,177.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,082,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

