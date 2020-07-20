Metal (MTL) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $23.03 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.04990018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.