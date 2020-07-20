Melon Price Hits $12.83 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Melon has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $16.04 million and $1.03 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $12.83 or 0.00139998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.04993235 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031702 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

