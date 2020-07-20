Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

