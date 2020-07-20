Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $190.91. 18,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average of $190.40. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

