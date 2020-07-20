MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 9990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,431 shares of company stock worth $3,301,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

