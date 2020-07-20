Maxim Group Boosts Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target to $8.00

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

