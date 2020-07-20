Max Property Group Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $289,496.15 and $4,046.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000679 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001772 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

